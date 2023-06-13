Tucker Carlson: Trump’s sins ‘are minor compared to those of his persecutors’ 

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted the indictment of former President Trump and accused President Biden of persecuting his top political enemy.

“Whatever else you say about him, Trump is the one guy who actually has a shot at becoming president who descends from Washington’s longstanding pointless war agenda,” Carlson said in the latest version of his “Tucker on Twitter” show. “And for that, that one fact, they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him.”

Carlson called Trump “a flawed man” but said “his sins are minor compared to those of his persecutors.”

The pundit’s embrace of Trump comes more than month after he was ousted from his prime-time show on Fox, a move the network made less than a week after it agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false claims Trump and his allies made on the network’s air about its software.

As part of Dominion’s process of discovery in the blockbuster lawsuit, text messages Carlson sent to colleagues around the time of the 2020 election showed the then-top prime-time host privately bemoaning Trump and the headaches he was causing for the network with its viewers as the former president refused to concede defeat and floated unfounded theories about voter fraud.

“I hate him passionately,” Carlson said of Trump in one of the now widely reported private text messages. In other redacted messages, the host berated female executives at Fox, a fact that became known to the network’s senior leadership and reportedly played a role in his being taken off the air.

Since leaving Fox last month, Carlson has said he plans to take a new version of his show to Twitter, praising owner Elon Musk’s stated commitment to “free speech.”

Carlson remains under contract with Fox and it is unclear if his new Twitter show violates the terms of his deal with the network. The conservative media giant sent a cease-and-desist letter to the pundit and his lawyers earlier this week after the first few episodes of his new Twitter show published.

“In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs,” Carlson concluded his latest video. “We can only choose our principles. And America’s are at stake.”