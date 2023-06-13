trending:

Fox News chyron dubs Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ after Trump indictment

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/13/23 9:49 PM ET
A banner on Fox News during former President Trump’s speech following his arraignment on federal charges in Miami at one point referred to President Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

“WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED,” the chyron on Fox read just before 9 p.m. as the network provided live continuous coverage of Trump’s remarks. The network briefly aired a side by side visual of Trump’s speech from his New Jersey Golf club and Biden’s remarks from the White House, but never broke away from the audio feed of Trump’s speech.

In a deviation from a recent trend, Fox carried Trump’s remarks in full on Tuesday, following his historic arraignment, while other networks like CNN and MSNBC did not.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday on more than 30 charges related to his handling of classified documents that federal prosecutors say put U.S. national security at risk.

Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him and has repeatedly dismissed the allegations against him as political persecution carried out by Biden’s Department of Justice.

In recent months, the former president has relentlessly attacked Fox, the top dog in cable news, over its coverage of GOP primary rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and refusal to back his false claims of voter fraud. Yet, the former president is slated to sit for an interview with the network’s chief political anchor Bret Baier early next week.

