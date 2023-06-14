trending:

News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner

by The Hill Staff - 06/14/23 6:00 PM ET
President Biden will address the League of Conservation Voters Wednesday evening at the advocacy group’s annual capital dinner.

Earlier Wednesday, Biden reaffirmed a rule limiting pollution from trucks and buses by issuing a veto on a measure that would have overturned the policy.

In a message accompanying the veto, Biden noted that the rule “will prevent hundreds, if not thousands, of premature deaths” and reduce school absenteeism due to childhood asthma. Opponents of the measure considered it overly burdensome for industry.

Another action against air quality rules, passed by the House Tuesday, would keep the Consumer Product Safety Commission from banning appliances like gas stoves based on their energy source. The White House opposed the preemptive measure, although without a veto threat. The Senate is unlikely to consider the legislation.

Biden’s speech to the league is scheduled to begin shortly before 8 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.

