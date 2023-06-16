trending:

State legislators invited to DC to discuss protecting reproductive rights

by Basil John - 06/16/23 6:27 AM ET
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the first anniversary of Roe v. Wade overturning, 80 legislators from across the country came to the White House this week to talk about how each of their states is protecting reproductive rights.

“We’re still working really, really hard with those patients in mind who need access to care,” Maryland State Sen. Ariana Kelly said.

Joanna McClinton, Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, said it is important to preserve safe and legal access to abortion.

“We need to make sure that in states where it’s still available, it’s still legal, it’s still safe, that we recognize, we’re not just servicing women in Pennsylvania, we’re servicing our neighbors,” McClinton said.

The Biden administration invited them to share potential solutions with each other.

“We really get some great ideas and find better ways to work together to defend people’s rights,” Michigan Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said.

Said Illinois State Rep. Kelly Cassidy: “Being able to work together to make sure that to the extent possible, we’re creating some level playing fields for folks is also critically important.”

Many of the state legislators in attendance tell us that having the support of the president will make a big difference in the long fight ahead.

“Their hands are tied on the federal side but it shows that they’re aligned and it shows that they trust us to keep fighting at the state level,” Michigan State Sen. Erika Geiss said.

These lawmakers say they want to build momentum at the state level and work to prevent additional rights from being lost.

“Tackle the issues as they arise is so incredibly important,” said Michigan Speaker Pro Tempore Laurie Pohutsky, “and is really going to continue to require that collaboration from states.”

Tags abortion State lawmakers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

