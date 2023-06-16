trending:

Chris Wallace says Trump conviction ‘could be a life sentence’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/16/23 2:55 PM ET
CNN anchor Chris Wallace said if former President Trump is convicted on any of the charges against him in federal court stemming from his handling of classified documents, he could die in prison.

“Well, look, you’d have to be crazy not to be worried,” Wallace said about how Trump might be feeling.

“It’s, almost everyone, Republican and Democrat who has any kind of independence has said it’s a very strong indictment. Now, an indictment is not proof. And a lot of people who were indicted end up being found not guilty, but there’s every reason for him to worry,” he said.

Wallace added that Trump “as a man who just turned 77, you talk about a jail term, it could be a life sentence … if it were to happen.”

The former president, who has pleaded not guilty, has decried his indictment as a political persecution and accused President Biden of using the Justice Department to try to “take him out” at a time when most polls show him as the favorite to claim the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

Wallace had been asked by CNN colleague Abby Phillip about comments made by Trump’s former White House chief of staff John Kelly, who suggested Trump was “scared sh——” over the charges he is facing.

