trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Hutchinson: Federal charges against Trump ‘serious and disqualifying’

by Julia Mueller - 06/18/23 12:30 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/18/23 12:30 PM ET

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson on Sunday said the federal charges former President Trump now faces in the classified documents case are “serious and disqualifying.”

Hutchinson said on ABC’s “This Week” that “cases don’t get any more serious than what’s been outlined” by special counsel Jack Smith “because you’re talking about the allegations of not handling our nation’s top secrets in accordance with law.”

“You’re talking about obstruction of justice. And these are serious. … and, obviously, Donald Trump should take him seriously, but the American people should because this case is most likely not going to come to trial before voters in Iowa and New Hampshire are going to have to decide the case, or decide the vote, which is going to involve them evaluating the seriousness of these charges,” the former Arkansas governor said.  

“And I view them serious and disqualifying, actually, for a commander in chief,” Hutchinson, a former federal prosecutor, said of the charges.

Trump has pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 37 counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after his term in the White House ended. The federal government alleges that he violated the Espionage Act and obstructed justice by taking classified records with him when he left office and then refusing to hand them back to the government.

The former president is also facing a number of other legal battles as he campaigns for reelection in 2024, but he’s said he can’t see a case in which he drops out of the race.

“I think that he should drop out. Clearly, he’s not going to. This is going to be decided by the voters, which is the American process,” Hutchinson said on Sunday.

Tags Asa Hutchinson Asa Hutchinson classified documents Donald Trump Donald Trump Jack Smith Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  4. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  5. Barr ‘skeptical’ of Trump conviction in Georgia voting investigation
  6. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  7. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  8. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  9. Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’
  10. Most Americans support Trump pardon if he’s convicted, sentenced to jail in ...
  11. Miami mayor’s 2024 bid confounds Republicans
  12. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  13. Esper: Trump known as ‘hoarder’ of classified documents
  14. Pence says Trump’s indictment ‘sends a terrible message’ to the world 
  15. ‘Loser, loser, loser’: Christie slams Trump election losses
  16. Nine reasons Biden should pardon Trump
  17. Abbott signs bill to bar diversity, equity and inclusion offices from Texas ...
  18. Biden: ‘I’m not going to make it easier’ for Ukraine to join NATO
Load more

Video

See all Video