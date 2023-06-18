Blinken talks in China ‘constructive,’ spokesperson says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s discussions with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday were “candid, substantive, and constructive,” according to a U.S. State Department spokesperson.

In the statement, Matthew Miller said Blinken and Qin discussed “the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation.”

Miller also said Qin accepted Blinken’s invitation to Washington to continue the discussions.

Blinken and Qin on Sunday addressed the importance of “facilitating exchanges” between the people of both countries, Miller added. Blinken also raised some “issues of concern” as well as some potential opportunities to cooperate on issues where their interests align.

“The Secretary made clear that the United States will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free, open, and upholds the international rules-based order,” Miller said in the statement.

Blinken’s trip comes amid rising tensions between China and the United States. The Biden Cabinet member began meetings in Beijing on Sunday and will stay in China through Monday, before he departs for London. Blinken spoke with Qin by phone before departing on his trip and will continue his discussions over a working dinner with the foreign minister. He will meet with other Chinese officials during his trip.

This trip marks the first visit to China by a U.S. secretary of State since 2018. Blinken’s trip was rescheduled from February, when a Chinese surveillance balloon crossed part of the United States before getting shot down.