Christie: Blinken China trip ‘a day late and a dollar short’

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on Sunday criticized the Biden administration’s approach to dealing with China, saying Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing comes “a day late and a dollar short.”

“I think the problem has been the entire Biden administration has been filled with mishaps towards China,” the former New Jersey governor told Robert Costa on CBS News’s “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” when asked about the Biden administration’s decision to send Blinken to China.

Blinken began high-stakes meetings in Beijing on Sunday amid rising tensions between China and the United States. His trip was rescheduled from February, after the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over part of the country.

Blinken’s trip marks the first visit to China by a U.S. secretary of State since 2018.

“Whatever he’s doing today is a day late and a dollar short, Bob. He should have been much more direct with China right from the beginning,” Christie said of Biden on Sunday.

Christie also criticized Biden for his approach to Ukraine, focusing on a comment Biden made before the start of the war, when he suggested a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine would not be met with the same swift and severe backlash as an outright invasion. The White House quickly sought to clarify those comments at the time, reaffirming Biden’s position that an invasion of any kind would be met with a forceful response, but Republican lawmakers criticized the president at the time.

“First, let’s start with Ukraine, where Joe Biden said a small incursion wouldn’t be a problem,” Christie said, invoking the GOP criticism of comments Biden made nearly a year and a half ago. “He sent a signal to Russia and China that a war in Ukraine would be okay. China is now funding it because we gave them the signal it was okay, and Russia is killing innocent Ukrainian citizens who only want their freedom.”

Christie continued: “He has made mistakes in terms of not being tougher against China on the stealing of our intellectual property, letting spy balloons fly over our country unharassed.”

Christie entered the Republican 2024 presidential party and has positioned himself as former President Trump’s chief antagonist, while also doubling down on traditionally conservative policy positions.

“I think people who know me know that there will be no confusion on the part of President Xi when I’m president of the United States, about what American policy is, and that every day we will be fighting to make America the winner in this competition against China,” Christie said.