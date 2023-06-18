trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Israeli cabinet approves resolution to speed up West Bank settlement building

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/18/23 6:16 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/18/23 6:16 PM ET

The Israel cabinet has approved a resolution to speed up the process of constructing buildings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. 

Axios reported on Sunday that the resolution would limit the amount of control the prime minister and the defense minister have to approve building plans in the occupied settlements. The resolution would curb the ability of the U.S. and other countries to press the government to suspend such plans. 

Building plans will only need to be approved twice at the political level, as building plans in the past decades had to receive a “green light” at the political level four to five times, according to Axios. 

In a statement, the Palestinian minister for civilian affairs Hussein al-Sheikh said that the Palestinian Authority will boycott their Monday meeting of the Joint Israeli-Palestinian Economic Committee due to the decision. 

“The Palestinian leadership will study a number of other measures and decisions for implementation related to the relationship with Israel,” al-Sheikh said.

The move comes as U.S. officials have warned against Israel’s expansion in the West Bank settlement, saying that the expansion undermines its plans to achieve a two-state solution with the Palestinians. Israel recently informed the U.S. of their plans to build thousands more housing units in the West Bank settlement. 

“We have long made clear our concerns about additional settlements in the West Bank, that we don’t want to see actions taken that are going to make a two-state solution that much more difficult to achieve,” White House National Security Spokesperson John Kirby said during the White House press briefing.

“We don’t want to see steps taken that only increase the tensions and we’ve been very clear about that. Nothing’s changed about our policy,” Kirby added.

Tags Israel Israeli–Palestinian conflict Israel–United States relations John Kirby Two-state solution

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP House Intel chair says Trump classified documents case ‘of grave ...
  2. Pence on Trump: I don’t know why other GOP 2024 candidates ‘presume the ...
  3. Christie, Barr compare Trump to a child
  4. Hutchinson warns Republicans to ‘back off’ allegations DOJ has been ...
  5. FBI, airport fights put DC-area senators in spotlight
  6. DOJ responds to Jordan’s demands for more information on Trump docs probe
  7. The utter failure of Merrick Garland
  8. Bill Barr: Trump is a ‘consummate narcissist’
  9. Senate Democrat backs Biden over longtime supporter RFK Jr.
  10. Newsom’s media blitz fuels presidential talk
  11. Barr blasts Trump’s defense in document case as ‘absurd’
  12. Miami mayor’s 2024 bid confounds Republicans
  13. The Memo: Barr, Bolton, Kelly line up to condemn Trump over alleged crimes 
  14. Nikki Haley wishes husband farewell at deployment ceremony
  15. John Bolton: Intelligence officials ‘failed in many cases’ in not getting ...
  16. Barr ‘skeptical’ of Trump conviction in Georgia voting investigation
  17. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  18. Spike in ocean heat stuns scientists: Have we breached a climate tipping point?
Load more

Video

See all Video