News

Jet clips aircraft’s tail on ground of Boston’s Logan Airport

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/19/23 10:09 AM ET
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Two aircrafts made contact at Logan International Airport on Friday evening, causing customers to deplane and have to rebook their flights.

The wing of a United Airlines aircraft, UA Flight 369, clipped the tail of a Delta Airlines aircraft, DL Flight 1657, “while taxing to a holding pad at Boston International Airport” at about 7:20 p.m., a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to The Hill.

The FAA will investigate the incident, the spokesperson said.  

The incident occurred when Delta’s Airbus A321 was parked. United’s Boeing 737 was moving at a low speed, according to multiple reports. 

No passenger injuries were reported. A spokesperson for United Airlines told The Hill in a statement that the aircraft was carrying 128 customers and six crew members on Friday. 

“Customers on the United aircraft deplaned normally at the gate, and we rebooked them onto other flights,” the United spokesperson said.

The United flight was scheduled to depart Boston at 4:33 p.m. for Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, before it was canceled.

FlightAware reported the Delta flight, scheduled to depart Logan International Airport at 4:53 p.m., taxied for four hours and 33 minutes and arrived more than five hours behind scheduled.

