Watch live: Biden discusses climate change, clean energy jobs in California

President Biden will discuss plans for climate change preparedness and green energy jobs on Monday afternoon during a visit to California.

A $575 million National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) climate resilience initiative Biden is expected to preview aims to help coastal and Great Lakes regions adapt to changing and increasingly severe conditions caused by the global climate crisis.

This funding is roughly one-fifth of the allocation given to NOAA under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The event at Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif., is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.