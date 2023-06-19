trending:

News

North Korea: Failed spy satellite launch ‘most serious’ shortcoming

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/19/23 12:33 PM ET
Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon

North Korea described its failed military surveillance launch last month as the “most serious” shortcoming and ordered officials to attempt a second launch, state media reported Monday.

At a three-day meeting of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, officials and scientists involved with the botched satellite launch were ordered “to make a thorough analysis of the cause and lesson of the recent failure” and to “successfully launch the military reconnaissance satellite in a short span of time.”

A report was read aloud at the meeting that “bitterly criticized the officials who irresponsibly conducted the preparations for satellite launch,” according to the Korean Central News Agency dispatch of the meeting. 

In late May, North Korea launched a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite that crashed shortly thereafter, significantly hampering North Korean efforts to conduct space surveillance of the United States and South Korea, according to The Associated Press, and to modernize its military arsenal.

These efforts were discussed at length during the three-day meeting, which ended Sunday. Kim Jong Un, the party’s leader, reportedly presided over the meeting, but the state media made no comment on whether he delivered a speech. 

At the meeting, North Korean officials reiterated their commitment to developing military systems, including nuclear weapons capabilities. The Political Bureau also called for greater independence of the country and for “bolstering up the nuclear war deterrent of the country.”

“All the successes made in the field of developing various weapon systems including nukes and missiles are a big stride forward in the important and critical situation of bolstering up the nuclear war deterrent of the country,” the Political Bureau said, according to the state media report. 

Officials also called for strengthening solidarity “with the countries which are opposed to the U.S. brigandish strategy for world supremacy.”

Following the failed launch in late May, the United States condemned North Korea’s attempt at launching a ballistic missile, calling it a “brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.”

“The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement at the time.

Hodge added: “The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement … the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.”

