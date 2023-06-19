Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 

Former President Trump and Fox News anchor Bret Baier argued over Trump’s false claims of a rigged election in 2020 during a contentious interview that aired Monday on the network.

“First of all, I won in 2020 by a lot,” Trump said when Baier asked him how he plans to appeal to independent voters in 2024.

“You know that’s not what … ” Baier interjected as Trump talked over him.

The former president floated unfounded theories about ballot harvesting and voter fraud, to which Baier pushed back, saying, “Mr. President that’s all been looked into.”

“You lost the 2020 election,” Baier told Trump, noting the numerous recounts and lawsuits that followed Trump’s refusal to admit defeat in the weeks after the election.

“This is how you’re going to tell an independent suburban voter that they should vote for you?” Baier asked the former president.

Earlier in the interview, Trump took a shot at Fox, saying “a lot less” people watch the network than they “used to.”

Trump has for months railed against the network, which remains the top-rated cable news channel, over its coverage of his Republican rivals.

The network earlier this year agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over its airing of false claims made by Trump and his allies.

Asked by Baier why he continues to appear on Fox despite his continued attacks on the network, Trump responded, “You’ve got to get your word out somehow.”