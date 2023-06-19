Trump blames press: ‘I’d like to be less combative’

Former President Trump said he would like to be viewed as less controversial if elected to a second stint in the White House in 2024.

“I would like to be less controversial,” Trump told Fox News anchor Bret Baier during a wide-ranging interview that at times grew contentious. “I find the press is extremely dishonest, and if I’m not combative, I don’t get my word across. I don’t think you could win.”

Trump has for years railed against what he labels the “fake news” media over its coverage of the various scandals that have consistently followed him throughout his political career.

Trump has more recently singled out Fox, the top watched cable news network, over its coverage of his leading Republican rivals and refusal to back his false claims of voter fraud in 2020.

Earlier during the interview, Baier pressed Trump on his message to independent voters and threw cold water on his assertions about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump separately took a shot at Fox quipping that “a lot” fewer people watch Fox than “used to.”

A second portion of Baier’s interview with Trump from his New Jersey golf club, his first with Fox’s leading political anchor since 2018, is slated to air Tuesday evening.