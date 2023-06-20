trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

2 men, 2 women killed in New York City e-bike shop fire: officials

by Charline Charles and Michelle Ross - 06/20/23 9:39 AM ET
by Charline Charles and Michelle Ross - 06/20/23 9:39 AM ET
Four people are dead and several injured after a fire broke out in a Lower East Side bike shop early Tuesday, authorities said. (Credit: WPIX)

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Four people are dead and several injured after a fire broke out in a New York City bike shop early Tuesday, authorities said. 

The blaze began around 12:15 a.m. inside the bike repair store on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, officials said. Within 30 minutes, the fire escalated to a third alarm as billows of smoke enveloped the six-story building.

“We found heavy fire in an e-bike store, which is located on the first floor. We made an interior attack and put that fire out. Unfortunately, we had heavy smoke conditions throughout the building,” said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco.

Two of the victims who died were men and two were women, according to officials. One of the men was 71 years old. Several other people were injured, including two women who were listed in critical condition, police said.

First responders transported all of the victims to local hospitals.

Dozens of charred electric scooters and e-bikes were removed from the store, which was not open at the time. People living in the residential units above the shop had to evacuate and have been displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie: Maybe Trump should’ve gone through boxes with classified documents ...
  2. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  3. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter guilty plea deal
  4. Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump documents case
  5. Trump defends keeping classified docs in contentious exchange with Fox’s Baier
  6. Hunter Biden to plead guilty in deal with feds
  7. House Oversight chairman vows to keep investigating Hunter Biden despite ...
  8. Bill Barr: Republicans need to ‘come to grips’ with ‘hard truths’ about ...
  9. Trump compares Hunter Biden charges to ‘traffic ticket’
  10. Brit Hume: Trump defense of taking documents ‘incoherent’
  11. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
  12. John Durham to testify on Capitol Hill after scathing report
  13. Nearly 15,000 sign petition to ban Donald Trump Jr. from going to Australia
  14. Trump, Fox’s Bret Baier spar over former president’s 2020 election claims 
  15. Supreme Court won’t hear Christian college’s challenge to Biden ban on ...
  16. Trump’s attacks on FBI, DOJ create Senate GOP fault line
  17. Trump rips Quinnipiac, Fox News over poll 
  18. Don’t hide the truth about who made violent threats against Target
Load more

Video

See all Video