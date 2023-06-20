Trump won’t say if COVID vaccines work: ‘Not a great thing to talk about’ as a Republican

Former President Trump would not say whether he believes the COVID-19 vaccine works, explaining that he does not like to talk about getting the shot approved during his time in the White House because it’s a divisive issue among Republicans.

Trump, in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier conducted Monday and aired Tuesday, referenced a “Democrat friend” who asked why he does not talk more about getting the COVID-19 vaccine approved just months after the pandemic started in the United States.

“As you know, I got them done in nine months, and it was supposed to take anywhere from 5-12 years. I broke their ass,” Trump said, referencing regulators who oversaw the trial and approval process. “And you know who doesn’t like me too much? The FDA. Because they were very bureaucratic, and I got it done.”

“I really don’t want to talk about it because, as a Republican, it’s not a great thing to talk about, because for some reason it’s just not,” Trump added.

“For some reason?” Baier responded.

“Yeah, for some reason. Because people love the vaccines and people hate the vaccines. But conservatives aren’t — And I understand both sides of it, by the way.”

While Trump’s administration oversaw Operation Warp Speed, which led to the rapid development of multiple effective vaccines to guard against fatal cases of COVID-19, the former president himself has shied away from the issue. In some instances, when he has mentioned the vaccines at rallies, supporters have booed.

Other Republicans have turned against public health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired from government service, and they have openly questioned the effectiveness of vaccines and railed against mandates that require individuals to get the shot.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is Trump’s top rival in the GOP primary in most polls, last December petitioned for a grand jury investigation into COVID-19 vaccines. The move was denounced by public health experts.

Democrats in general have been more willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 than Republicans, with polls showing willingness to get the vaccine and trust in public health officials lower among conservatives and GOP voters compared to Democrats.