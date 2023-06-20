Trump has not made final decision on participating in GOP debate on Fox

Former President Trump says he has not made a final decision as to whether he will participate in the first Republican presidential primary debate later this summer.

“I like to debate, I don’t mind it at all, but when you’re 40 points up … why would I let them [his Republican rivals] take shots at me,” Trump said during an extensive interview given to Fox News anchor Bret Baier this week.

Trump, the front-runner to claim the GOP’s 2024 nomination for president, said he is ready and willing to debate President Biden ahead of the general election but is not committed to participating in the first GOP primary debate, which is slated for August 23 and will air on Fox News, hosted by Baier and co-moderator Martha MacCallum.

“I do say, why would I allow a hostile network, Fox, pretty hostile,” he said of the top-watched cable network that he has relentlessly attacked in recent weeks.

Baier interrupted Trump, telling him “Mr. President, you’d get a fair shake.”

“I mean, this is a fair interview, it’s on the hostile side, I wouldn’t say it’s a puff piece,” Trump told Baier. “Hey Bret, why would I allow a hostile network and then allow people that are polling at zero … to be hitting me with questions. You know, I don’t think it’s fair.”