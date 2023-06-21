Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear testimony from Justice Department special counsel John Durham on Wednesday morning, about a month after he released a report highly critical of the FBI’s performance during its “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into allegations of contacts between Russia and former President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

On Tuesday, Durham appeared in a closed-door meeting of the House Intelligence Committee. That committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), earlier said Durham would be asked to suggest institutional changes.

House Republicans have made a priority of addressing what they consider politically motivated actions of federal law enforcement agencies, dubbed “weaponization,” which Trump’s GOP allies believe have unfairly targeted the former president.

Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.

