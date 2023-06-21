trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee

by The Hill Staff - 06/21/23 8:41 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/21/23 8:41 AM ET

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear testimony from Justice Department special counsel John Durham on Wednesday morning, about a month after he released a report highly critical of the FBI’s performance during its “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into allegations of contacts between Russia and former President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

On Tuesday, Durham appeared in a closed-door meeting of the House Intelligence Committee. That committee’s chairman, Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), earlier said Durham would be asked to suggest institutional changes.

House Republicans have made a priority of addressing what they consider politically motivated actions of federal law enforcement agencies, dubbed “weaponization,” which Trump’s GOP allies believe have unfairly targeted the former president.

Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags 2016 presidential election Federal Bureau of Investigation John Durham Mike Turner Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  3. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  4. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  5. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  6. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies on Monetary Policy Report 
  7. Republicans rage over Hunter Biden — with some notable exceptions
  8. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  9. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  10. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  11. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  12. Alito: ProPublica report on luxury vacation misleading
  13. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  14. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  15. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  16. Boebert moves to force vote on impeaching Biden over handling of border
  17. The Hunter Biden ‘controlled demolition’ is complete
  18. Crews searching for Titanic site submarine hear underwater noises
Load more

Video

See all Video