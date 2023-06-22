trending:

Lawmakers introduce bill to ban discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans

by Basil John - 06/22/23 6:07 AM ET
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — “We will stand with the LGBTQ+ community forever,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Wednesday, Jeffries joined other lawmakers calling for better protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.

“Many live in fear that around the corner could be violence or bigotry or state-sanctioned hate directed at them, just for who they are,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley.

They say that’s why Congress needs to pass the Equality Act.

“It is not illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. It’s incredible,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Schumer said the bill amends the civil rights act to extend non-discrimination protections to the LGBTQ+ community.

“They deserve peace of mind … knowing their rights will be protected in this country,” Schumer said.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy agrees that life should not be harder for those Americans.

“I don’t think people ought to be discriminated against because of an immutable characteristic,” Kennedy said. “I don’t.”

However, Kennedy and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham say they worry protections for some can hurt other groups, such as forcing women athletes to compete against transgender athletes.

“And I think biological females have the right to be able to compete fairly in sports,” Kennedy said.

“Your rights have to be balanced against other people’s rights,” Graham said.

Democrats are confident there is a path for both Republicans and Democrats to come together on this bill.

