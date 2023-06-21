trending:

Indiana Gov. endorses Mike Pence for president in 2024

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/21/23 9:38 PM ET
Then-Vice President Mike Pence is introduced by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb at the Wylam Center of Flagship East, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Anderson, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) endorsed former Vice President Mike Pence (R) for president in 2024, in a statement Wednesday, marking the highest-profile Republican endorsement Pence’s campaign has received to date.

Holcomb praised Pence for his honesty, integrity, and for being “allergic to personal scandal,” in his statement.  Holcomb served as Pence’s lieutenant governor in Indiana, before he left to serve as former President Trump’s vice president. Holcomb succeeded him as governor. 

“I’ve known Mike Pence for decades. Throughout those years, he’s remained as honest as the day is long. Never once has he sacrificed an ounce of integrity in service to our state and nation as Congressman, Governor, and Vice President,” Holcomb said in a statement released Wednesday. 

“Mike’s long been known to be forthright on the issues of the day, convicted in thought, and a consistent messenger regarding America’s role, at home and abroad, as a powerful force for good. He’s experienced, allergic to personal scandal, and prepared to serve as our next President on day one,” Holcomb added. “As one Hoosier Governor to another, look forward to supporting him as the weeks and months ahead unfold.”

Pence issued a statement announcing the endorsement Wednesday. He thanked the Indiana governor for his support and touted their achievements while serving Indiana together. 

“Karen and I are truly humbled by Governor Holcomb’s endorsement as we set out to make America stronger and more prosperous,” Pence said in the statement. 

“Governor Holcomb was a steadfast partner as we cut taxes, achieved record employment, expanded school choice, and stood for the right to life here in the Hoosier State, and I am grateful for his unwavering support,” he added.

Pence entered the race earlier this month at an event in Iowa. Pence has frequently polled in third place among 2024 Republican presidential primary candidates, behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

In a poll published Friday, Pence had eight percent support, compared to Trump’s 59 percent, DeSantis’s 14 percent and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s (R) four percent. 

