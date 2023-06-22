Watch live: Federal officials testify on Judiciary Committee oversight subpoena requests
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Thursday from federal officials on compliance with the panel’s oversight requests.
Zephranie Buetow, Homeland Security assistant secretary for legislative affairs, and Carlos Uriarte, assistant attorney general for legislative affairs, are slated to testify before the committee.
Thursday’s Judiciary Committee hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
