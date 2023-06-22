trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Federal officials testify on Judiciary Committee oversight subpoena requests

by The Hill staff - 06/22/23 1:00 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/22/23 1:00 PM ET

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Thursday from federal officials on compliance with the panel’s oversight requests.

Zephranie Buetow, Homeland Security assistant secretary for legislative affairs, and Carlos Uriarte, assistant attorney general for legislative affairs, are slated to testify before the committee.

Thursday’s Judiciary Committee hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Carlos Uriarte Homeland Security House GOP House Judiciary Committee Zephranie Buetow

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  3. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  4. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  5. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  6. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
  7. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  8. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  9. Debris field found near Titanic in search for missing submersible
  10. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  11. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  12. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  13. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  14. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  15. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  16. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies before Senate panel on Monetary Policy ...
  17. DOJ turns over Mar-a-Lago grand jury testimony to Trump team
  18. Christie to Trump on debates: ‘Want to be President? Then get in the ring ...
Load more

Video

See all Video