Wall Street Journal pushes back on criticism of Alito op-ed

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/22/23 9:41 AM ET
FILE – Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito testifies before the House Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 7, 2019. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, five justices voted to overturn Roe — Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. All five were raised Catholic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The Wall Street Journal is dismissing criticism it is facing for publishing an Op-Ed from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, which refuted the assertions made in a new ProPublica article.

The ProPublica story, published this week, said that Alito may have committed ethical violations by taking a lavish fishing trip with billionaire Paul Singer, failing to disclose the trip and not recusing himself from cases before the court that dealt with Singer’s business interests.

Before the ProPublica story was published, the Journal published an Op-Ed entry containing Alito’s response to a series of questions ProPublica had posed to the Justice and saying the publication was “misleading its readers.”

“Justice Alito clearly wanted his defense to receive public disclosure in full, not edited piecemeal. We saw ProPublica’s list of 18 questions and had a good idea of where the reporters were going. The story proved us right,” the Journal wrote in a separate piece published Thursday. “It is also hilarious to be denounced for betraying the media brotherhood for the offense of scooping the competition. This is the same crowd that would prefer if we didn’t exist. Their pearl-clutching reveals the degree of media conformity when it comes to approved progressive political targets like Justice Alito.”

ProPublica’s editors told the New York Times this week they were “surprised” to see Alito’s response run in the Journal.

The Journal, which is known for regularly featuring right-of-center commentary and criticism, in its Thursday piece accused ProPublica of drumming up “a non-scandal built on partisan spin intended to harm the Justice and the current Court majority.”

“We are defending the Court because someone has to,” the newspaper wrote. “Someone has to stand up for judicial independence and an institution that is part of the bedrock of our constitutional order.”

