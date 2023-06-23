Photos of the Week: Storms, Modi’s visit and sneaker caucus

by The Hill staff - 06/23/23 2:03 PM ET

by The Hill staff - 06/23/23 2:03 PM ET

Protesters carry a banner that reads “Stop pushbacks, abolish Frontex, the Greek state and EU murder” during a Sunday protest march to Frontex and Hellenic Coastguard headquarters in the port of Piraeus, Greece, following a deadly shipwreck that killed at least 78 migrants. Louisa Goulimaki/AFP via Getty Images Female dancers line up before they perform during Sunday’s opening of Bali Arts Festival in Bali, Indonesia. The island province is hosting its annual festial from June 18 until July 16. Associated Press/Firdia Lisnawati People offer their support Sunday to Raja Yousaf, right, whose son Raja Sajid was missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast, in the Bindian village in Kotli, a district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants sank off the Greek coast. Associated Press/Nasir Mehmood Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Lindsey Wasson The first Juneteenth parade in Katy, Texas, goes down Danover Road on Monday. Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Leah Millis/Pool photo via AP Palestinians burn tires and wave the national flag during a Monday protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, which is east of Gaza City and along the border fence with Israel. Israeli military forces raided a refugee camp in the northern West Bank, igniting the fiercest day of fighting in years as Palestinian militants detonated roadside bombs and Israeli helicopter gunships struck Palestinian gunmen to rescue troops trapped in the firefight. Associated Press/Fatima Shbair Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Adriana Kugler, nominee for governor of the Federal Reserve, meet with the media Tuesday before their meeting at the Capitol. Greg Nash Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge on Wednesday to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards gathered around the prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun. Associated Press/Kin Cheung Special counsel John Durham is sworn in during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday to discuss his report from about the “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into allegations of contacts between Russia and former President Trump’s 2016 campaign. Greg Nash Members celebrate the first Congressional Sneaker Day on Wednesday at the Capitol. The event was created by the leaders of the Congressional Sneaker Caucus, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.). Tierney L. Cross Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Linda Earley Chastang, the inaugural president and CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, unveil a stamp in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) during a Wednesday ceremony in Statuary Hall at the Capitol. Tierney L. Cross New York Mets pitcher Josh Walker throws to first after fielding a ball hit by Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña during Wednesday’s game in Houston. Peña was safe at first and advanced to second on the throwing error by Walker. Associated Press/David J. Phillip Firefighters try to extinguish a Thursday fire at the site of an explosion in Paris. French rescue workers searched for a person who was feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris’s Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, four of them critically. E Thepault/BSPP via AP A 15-day-old California sea lion looks down at the water from a rock Thursday at Rome’s Bioparco zoo. Two California sea lions, Samantha and Boomer, coming respectively from Stuttgart zoo and French Zooparc de Beauval, gave birth their pup June 7, a first for Rome’s zoo. Associated Press/Andrew Medichini President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug during Thursday’s arrival ceremony for Modi on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Greg Nash Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen following during Thursday’s arrival ceremony for Modi on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Greg Nash Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Thursday's joint meeting of Congress. "When I speak about India's approach to the world, the United States occupies a special place. I know our relations are of great importance to all of you. Every Member of this Congress has a deep interest in it," he said. Tierney L. Cross Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows after his Thursday address to a joint meeting of Congress. Greg Nash Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gallery Thursday after giving an address to a joint meeting of Congress. Tierney L. Cross Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference Friday in Washington. Greg Nash

