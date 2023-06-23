trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Photos of the Week: Storms, Modi’s visit and sneaker caucus

by The Hill staff - 06/23/23 2:03 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/23/23 2:03 PM ET
A damaged vehicle lies at an angle over a marble structure in a cemetery while a man walks through the foreground.
Associated Press/Wesley Santos
A damaged vehicle lies in a cemetery after heavy rains Sunday in Caraá, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Authorities said at least eight people are dead and 19 are missing after a severe winter storm swept through the region.
Protesters carry a banner that reads "Stop pushbacks, abolish Frontex, the Greek state and EU murder” during a Sunday march
Protesters carry a banner that reads “Stop pushbacks, abolish Frontex, the Greek state and EU murder” during a Sunday protest march to Frontex and Hellenic Coastguard headquarters in the port of Piraeus, Greece, following a deadly shipwreck that killed at least 78 migrants. Louisa Goulimaki/AFP via Getty Images
Female dancers line up before they perform during Sunday’s opening of Bali Arts Festival. They are wearing traditional outfits with gold headpieces that have red and green accents. Most of them are looking to the right, except for one woman near the center who is looking in the direction of the viewer
Female dancers line up before they perform during Sunday’s opening of Bali Arts Festival in Bali, Indonesia. The island province is hosting its annual festial from June 18 until July 16. Associated Press/Firdia Lisnawati
People hug a man whose son is missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast.
People offer their support Sunday to Raja Yousaf, right, whose son Raja Sajid was missing after a shipwreck off the Greek coast, in the Bindian village in Kotli, a district of Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared a national day of mourning for citizens who died when the fishing trawler packed with migrants sank off the Greek coast. Associated Press/Nasir Mehmood
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament while a crowd behind him cheers
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles. Associated Press/Lindsey Wasson
Attendees march in a parade to commemorate Juneteenth, carrying pink and green umbrellas while they laugh and wave
The first Juneteenth parade in Katy, Texas, goes down Danover Road on Monday. Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Leah Millis/Pool photo via AP
A Palestinian man stands between piles of burning tires and waves the national flag during a Monday protest
Palestinians burn tires and wave the national flag during a Monday protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, which is east of Gaza City and along the border fence with Israel. Israeli military forces raided a refugee camp in the northern West Bank, igniting the fiercest day of fighting in years as Palestinian militants detonated roadside bombs and Israeli helicopter gunships struck Palestinian gunmen to rescue troops trapped in the firefight. Associated Press/Fatima Shbair
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Adriana Kugler, nominee for governor of the Federal Reserve stand together before meeting the media
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Adriana Kugler, nominee for governor of the Federal Reserve, meet with the media Tuesday before their meeting at the Capitol. Greg Nash
The sun sets at Stonehenge during the summer solstice. The sky is dimming and the sun is framed in one of the openings in Stonehenge, while the silhouette of a reveler's hand is seen reaching up toward the sun.
Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge on Wednesday to celebrate the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards gathered around the prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun. Associated Press/Kin Cheung
Special counsel John Durham raises his right hand as he is sworn in during a House Judiciary Committee hearing
Special counsel John Durham is sworn in during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday to discuss his report from about the “Crossfire Hurricane” probe into allegations of contacts between Russia and former President Trump’s 2016 campaign. Greg Nash
A circle of sneakers is seen from above as members of Congress celebrate Congressional Sneak Day
Members celebrate the first Congressional Sneaker Day on Wednesday at the Capitol. The event was created by the leaders of the Congressional Sneaker Caucus, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.). Tierney L. Cross
Congressional leaders and officials unveil a stamp in honor of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.). A large version of the stamp is shown on a display board while attendees stand on either side of it
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Linda Earley Chastang, the inaugural president and CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, unveil a stamp in honor of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) during a Wednesday ceremony in Statuary Hall at the Capitol. Tierney L. Cross
New York Mets pitcher Josh Walker throws to first. He is in the air, parallel to the ground with one leg bent, and the ball has just left his hand
New York Mets pitcher Josh Walker throws to first after fielding a ball hit by Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña during Wednesday’s game in Houston. Peña was safe at first and advanced to second on the throwing error by Walker. Associated Press/David J. Phillip
Firefighters try to extinguish a Thursday fire at the site of an explosion in Paris. Rubble fills the street and smoking buildings are on the left and right of the street. Firefighters are seen carrying hoses and spraying water at the buildings
Firefighters try to extinguish a Thursday fire at the site of an explosion in Paris. French rescue workers searched for a person who was feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris’s Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, four of them critically. E Thepault/BSPP via AP
A baby sea lion sits at the edge of a flat rock, hanging its head over the side to look at the water just below.
A 15-day-old California sea lion looks down at the water from a rock Thursday at Rome’s Bioparco zoo. Two California sea lions, Samantha and Boomer, coming respectively from Stuttgart zoo and French Zooparc de Beauval, gave birth their pup June 7, a first for Rome’s zoo. Associated Press/Andrew Medichini
President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug
President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hug during Thursday’s arrival ceremony for Modi on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Greg Nash
Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen standing behind a fence, holding signs and waving American and Indian flags.
Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are seen following during Thursday’s arrival ceremony for Modi on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Greg Nash
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint meeting of Congress. The picture is taken from far away, showing the many attendees in the room listening to Modi, who is standing behind the podium.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Thursday’s joint meeting of Congress. “When I speak about India’s approach to the world, the United States occupies a special place. I know our relations are of great importance to all of you. Every Member of this Congress has a deep interest in it,” he said. Tierney L. Cross
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows after his Thursday address to a joint meeting of Congress.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bows after his Thursday address to a joint meeting of Congress. Greg Nash
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gallery
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gallery Thursday after giving an address to a joint meeting of Congress. Tierney L. Cross
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference. The picture is taken from a distance, showing the stage and attendees
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference Friday in Washington. Greg Nash

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary Antony Blinken California China Chuck Schumer Crossfire Hurricane Donald Trump england France Greece Hakeem Jeffries india Indonesia Israel Jared Moskowitz Joe Biden John Durham John Lewis Juneteenth Kamala Harris Kevin McCarthy Lori Chavez-DeRemer Louis DeJoy Mike Pence Nancy Pelosi palestine Xi Jinping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  2. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  3. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  4. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  5. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  6. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  7. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  8. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  9. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  10. Special counsel Jack Smith offers fake electors immunity in Jan. 6 probe: report
  11. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  12. Feds recommend 16-20 years in prison for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
  13. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  14. Supreme Court upholds ban on encouraging illegal immigration
  15. Crenshaw: Outcome of Titan sub would be different ‘if leadership had just ...
  16. Trump legal team turned over book, media interviews to special counsel: report
  17. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  18. Whistleblowers say IRS recommended felony charges in Hunter Biden probe, allege ...
Load more

Video

See all Video