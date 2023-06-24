Rising: June 24, 2023

trending:

Breaking: 'Debris field' found near the Titanic amid OceanGate missing sub search: US Coast Guard

Joe Biden was in the room when Hunter threatened Chinese businessman: Texts, whistleblowers allege

Dem Stacey plaskett solicited Jeffrey Epstein for campaign donations in 2018: jpmorgan

UFO whistleblower testimony confirmed by secret congressional Briefings: Sen Hawley

MSM, Fauci's lab leak cover-up confirmed, there must be consequences: Michael Shellenberger

Wuhan lab leak theory confirmed; Fauci-backed research at center of deadly experiment: Robby Soave

Elon Musk wants Joe Rogan to ref cage fight with fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg

‘DEBRIS FIELD’ Found Near Titanic In Search For Missing OceanGate Submersible

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports that a debris field has been found in the search area of the missing submersible. Originally aired June 22, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0AKJbzyXZk #titanicsub #oceangate

Hunter Biden BOMBSHELL: Joe Biden Was IN THE ROOM When Son THREATENED Chinese Businessman

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to the transcript that a House panel released of the investigation into Hunter Biden. Originally aired June 23, 2023;  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjRQ3omtiLo #hunterbiden #bidenprobe

Dem Stacey Plaskett’s JEFFREY EPSTEIN Ties REVEALED In Court Documents; She Visited Home in 2018

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the latest reports in the Jeffrey Epstein saga. Originally aired June 19, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnwMEXLMylA #epstein #sexoffender

UFO Whistleblower David Grusch VINDICATED In Closed-DoorSenate Hearings: Josh Hawley

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) comments on David Grusch’s whistleblower claims. Originally aired June 20, 2023;  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaeSyQCv4tY #UFO #UAP 

Fauci MUST Face Consequences for COVERING UP Covid Lab Leak: Michael Shellenberger

Journalist Michael Shellenberger talks about his reporting on the revelation of Covid-19’s “patient zero.” Originally aired June 21, 2023;  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8U5ThkV9h1U #lableak #covid

Lab Leak CONFIRMED, US-Backed Gain-of-Function Research Linked To First Infections: Robby Soave

Robby Soave weighs in on the effort to cover growing evidence that Covid-19 originated from a lab leak. #lableak #covid19 Originally aired June 21, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhypiDfbGYA

MUSK V ZUCK?! Elon Musk Enlists JOE ROGAN To Referee Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to Elon Musk calling on Joe Rogan to referee a cage match between him and Mark. Zuckerberg. #joerogan #elonmusk Originally aired June 23, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxRYmtVBSAs

