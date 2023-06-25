trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Cardin on Putin, Wagner chief: ‘They’re thugs dealing with thugs’

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/25/23 10:07 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/25/23 10:07 AM ET
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) arrives for the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on Sunday said it wasn’t a surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin would face an armed rebellion from the Wagner Group, characterizing it as “thugs dealing with thugs.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday,” Cardin addressed the dramatic rebellion staged by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a 62-year-old owner of the Wagner Group, which has led some of Russia’s deadliest battles in Ukraine.

Prigozhin over the weekend said his group of fighters crossed into Russia’s territory, reaching the town of Rostov before retreating.

Wagner has been assisting the Russian military in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and was key to Russia capturing the city of Bakhmut last month, but tensions have been rising between the groups as Russia has struggled to make gains for months and is trying to fight off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. 

Cardin echoed criticisms of Putin and the Wagner Group.

“Putin brought this upon himself doing business with the Wagner group. We know what they are. They’re thugs dealing with thugs. So this was not unexpected that a problem would develop,” Cardin told Bream.

Prigozhin dramatically escalated his criticism of Russia’s actions in the war and called for the ouster of the defense minister, before charging forward toward Moscow. Prigozhin stood down and agreed to move to Belarus the following day, but the appearance of internal strife has caused damage to Putin’s global posture.

The Wagner Group has been accused of committing acutely brutal human rights abuses throughout countries in Africa, including in the Central African Republic, in Mali and in Libya.

Tags Ben Cardin Russia-Ukraine war Vladimir Putin Wagner Group rebellion

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  4. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  5. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  6. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  7. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  8. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  9. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
  10. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  11. Trump touts indictments as ‘a great badge of courage’
  12. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  13. Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation
  14. European leaders convene emergency meetings in response to ‘chaos’ in Russia
  15. Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event
  16. Wagner chief to move to Belarus in deal to defuse rebellion as Russia drops ...
  17. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s strange march to Moscow and back
  18. Trump paints 2024 campaign as ‘righteous crusade’ as he rallies evangelicals
Load more

Video

See all Video