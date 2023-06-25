trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 

by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/25/23 11:05 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 06/25/23 11:05 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday slammed former President Trump for touting his own indictment, calling it “absurd.”

During a Faith & Freedom Coalition event Saturday, Trump described the two separate indictments he faces as a “great badge of courage,” and said, “I’m being indicted for you and I believe the you is more than 200 million people that love our country.” 

In an interview on ABC News’s “This Week,” Christie criticized Trump’s remarks and told host Jonathan Karl, “When I listened to Donald Trump’s speech last night — I mean, he had the audacity to say that he got indicted for us.”

“Now, I don’t know how it benefited the American people for him to take highly sensitive intelligence and secret documents out of the White House, to stonewall the government on returning them, for over a year and a half, to subject himself to a raid by the FBI, even though they asked him voluntarily to return this stuff, and to then be subject to an indictment, which is obviously going to be one of great trouble for the country because no one wants to see this happen,” Christie said. 

“Donald Trump says that’s for us. I mean, it’s absurd,” Christie continued. “The same way he has absurdly claimed in the last week that he still won the 2020 election, and he said that’s how he’s going to persuade suburban female voters to vote for him in 2024 that didn’t vote for him in ’20.”

Trump was indicted on 37 federal criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents. He is accused of obstruction of justice and willfully retaining national security information. He also faces an indictment in New York that involves a hush many payment made to an adult film star during the 2016 presidential election.

Christie launched his 2024 presidential bid aiming to be Trump’s chief antagonist. To date, he has been the most vocal Republican candidate willing to criticize the former president in the crowded field. Christie was a former Trump ally but has since come out as critical of the former president.

Tags 2024 presidential election Chris Christie Donald Trump Donald Trump indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  4. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  5. Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 
  6. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  7. Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion
  8. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  9. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  10. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  11. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  12. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  13. Eric Adams sent migrants to Florida, Texas, abroad: reports
  14. Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event
  15. How low will Speaker McCarthy go?
  16. Ukrainian troops refining tactics in ‘major offensive operations’: UK ...
  17. Cardin: Putin has ‘lost his credibility with his own people’ 
  18. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
Load more

Video

See all Video