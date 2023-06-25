trending:

News

3 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Kansas City

by Alyssa Mueller - 06/25/23 1:40 PM ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Multiple people are dead after an early morning shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Police Department was called to the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect around 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they located three people – two men and a woman – dead in a parking lot and a street, department spokesperson Jake Becchina told the Associated Press.

The victims were found outside an unnamed business that is known for operating after hours, KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said.

“If the business knew persons would be present, without security, selling alcohol, and thwarting our laws, that business should be closed,” Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Sunday morning.

Since then, officers have located at least five other victims that took themselves to the hospital with injuries. As of now, there are eight victims in total.

KCPD is still working to figure out what led to the shooting. They are currently collecting evidence and looking at cameras. There is no suspect information at this time as the investigation continues.

Police also responded to a nearby shooting on Prospect Avenue near 31st Street around 3 a.m. and said critical injuries were suffered, though they did not say how many people were injured.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

