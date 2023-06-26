Jen Psaki says Trump has an ‘affection for dictators’ 

Former White House press secretary turned-cable news host Jen Psaki noted former President Trump’s “affection for dictators” during an interview that aired on her MSNBC show this weekend.

During a conversation with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Psaki asked the Democratic leader about a federal indictment the former president is facing over his handling of classified documents in the context of his dealings with some foreign leaders.

“As you just alluded to, I mean reading the itemized list of 31 documents and the clearance levels as a former ranking member on the Intel Committee, there were Five Eyes classifications there, there were some of the highest level classifications,” Psaki said.

“And knowing what you know about former President Donald Trump, we know he has an affection for dictators … Do you have concern, without us knowing at this point, what he may have wanted to do with those documents?”

Pelosi responded saying, “no, I don’t know. But what I do know is that he seriously jeopardized our national security.”

Trump is facing more than 30 charges relating to his handling of government secrets after leaving the White House, which federal prosecutors allege violated the Espionage Act.

The former president, who is currently seeking the GOP nomination in 2024, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces, and a judge in Florida slated a trial in the documents case to begin in August.

Psaki served as President Biden’s first White House press secretary and has since left the government to take a job hosting a weekend news and analysis program on MSNBC.