Billionaire board member of JPMorgan Chase dies in accident

Billionaire and philanthropist James Crown died Sunday in a car crash while on a racetrack in Colorado.

The Colorado Sun reported that Crown, 70, died Sunday after his vehicle hit a barrier on a racetrack at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colo., Sunday, which was also his birthday. According to the Colorado Sun, the coroner ruled that Crown’s death was an accident and that “multiple blunt force trauma” was evident as the autopsy remains pending.

Crown had also served on JPMorgan’s board since the early 1990s and was also a board director at General Dynamics. Crown, who lived in Chicago, was also the managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co. based in Colorado, according to CNN.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Jim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a statement to CNN. “Our thoughts are also with all of you who knew and loved Jim, as much as I did. He was an integral part of JPMorgan Chase and our lives, and his presence will be deeply missed.”

The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team issued a statement Monday in response to the news, calling Crown a “fierce advocate” for their sports.

“We are greatly saddened to hear of the passing of Jim Crown. He was a passionate leader in the industry and a fierce advocate for our sports. Jim made a positive, long lasting impact and will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family, community and partners at Aspen Skiing Co.,” the U.S. Ski and Snowboard team said in a statement.

The Hill has reached out to JP Morgan Chase and Aspen Skiing Co. for comment.