trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

US reports first spread of malaria cases since 2003, CDC says

by The Associated Press - 06/27/23 8:05 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 06/27/23 8:05 AM ET
FILE – This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria. The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months…the first time there’s been local spread in 20 years. There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday, June 26, 2023, by the CDC. (James Gathany/CDC via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months — the first time there’s been local spread in 20 years.

There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through mosquito bites. Infected people can suffer fever, chills and flu-like illness. If it goes untreated, infected people can develop severe complications and die. The largest death toll in recent years has been seen in children in sub-Saharan Africa.

Health officials are warning doctors, especially those in southern states where the weather is more friendly to the tropical mosquito that spreads malaria, to be aware of the possibility of infection. They also should think about how to access IV artesunate, which is the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States, the CDC said.

The agency also said that the people who were diagnosed received treatment and “are improving.”

About 2,000 U.S. cases of malaria are diagnosed each year — the vast majority in travelers coming from countries where malaria commonly spreads. Since 1992, there’ve been 11 outbreaks involving malaria from mosquitoes in the U.S.; the last one occurred in 2003 in Palm Beach County, Florida, where eight cases were reported.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  6. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  7. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  10. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
  11. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  12. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  13. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  14. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  15. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  16. Trump dismisses latest documents recording: ‘I’m a legitimate person’
  17. Audio recording marks latest blow to Trump in documents case
  18. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
Load more

Video

See all Video