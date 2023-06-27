trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Man posing as Las Vegas hotel owner steals more than $1M in casino con job: police

by David Charns - 06/27/23 8:05 AM ET
by David Charns - 06/27/23 8:05 AM ET

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is accused of posing as a Las Vegas hotel owner and convincing a casino employee to give him more than $1 million in bogus payments for fire safety equipment, according to documents obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS.

Erik Gutierrez, 23, is charged with theft of more than $100,000, records said.

On June 17, Las Vegas Metro police said they responded to the Circa Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas for a report of a possible scam. A person from the hotel’s security office told detectives “an unknown person” had contacted the casino cage “claiming to be the owner of the hotel” and asking for $320,000 for an emergency payment to the fire department, police wrote in court documents.

A restored neon sign known as “Vegas Vickie” is on display as workers finish the Circa Resort & Casino, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. The casino is scheduled to open in downtown Las Vegas in October. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Police interviewed the cage supervisor, who said they received a phone call from a person who claimed they were the hotel’s owner. The person, who was not the hotel’s owner, said “the fire department needed to do a check on the fire extinguishers” and “they would need a payment for further safety devices,” documents said.

The cage supervisor brought the money in four installments to the unknown person at different off-site locations, documents said. The payments totaled $314,000, $350,000, and $500,000, plus three smaller deposits, resulting in a loss of $1,170,000 to the hotel, according to authorities. The employee said she believed she was on the phone with the hotel’s owner and texting with her manager.

Documents also indicate she believed she was meeting with the hotel owner’s attorney.

FILE - NFL football draft coverage plays in the sportsbook at Circa, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
NFL football draft coverage plays in the sportsbook at Circa, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Detectives tracked the vehicle involved in the suspected theft, finding its registered owner. Police suspect the car belonged to Gutierrez’s aunt with whom he lives.

Police also surveilled the home, seeing a different car arrive and then leave with Gutierrez and another man in it. No money was found during a search of that vehicle, police said.

Around the same time, police obtained a search warrant of the home, finding identification belonging to Gutierrez, a “large bag of U.S. currency bundled together with the name Circa written on the bundle,” and other items, they said.

Gutierrez was arrested at a gym on Sunday, June 18. Authorities later recovered nearly $850,000, but police did not know as of the writing of his arrest report last week who was given the outstanding $314,000. Another man in the car with Gutierrez before his arrest was not detained.

Circa Las Vegas (Credit: KLAS)

Judge Amy Ferreira set Gutierrez’s bail at $25,000 and ordered him to stay away from Circa and the Fremont Street Experience if he posts bond, documents said.

“Although I love a good PR story, this isn’t one of them,” Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa, said in a statement. “Circa Resort & Casino is cooperating with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in this investigation. We greatly appreciate their efforts to date and cannot comment further due to an ongoing investigation.”

Gutierrez faces a similar charge out of Mesquite Justice Court. A judge there set bail at $20,000. Additional details about this charge have not yet been released.

As of Monday, only Gutierrez was charged in connection with the alleged scheme.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
  2. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  3. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  4. Americans are hiding their credit card debt
  5. Move over, Mounjaro: New Eli Lilly drug lost patients 24 percent of their ...
  6. Borrowers stare down student loan repayments after years of high inflation
  7. Former prosecutor on new Trump tape: ‘This is game over’
  8. Feehery: Is Democrats’ Mr. Perfectly Fine a reelection disaster? 
  9. Five takeaways from Fox News’s prime-time shuffle  
  10. Supreme Court hands defeat to North Carolina GOP in election law clash
  11. Supreme Court set to end limbo over Biden’s student debt plan
  12. Judge in Trump case denies government’s motion to shield potential witnesses
  13. Cheney on the problem with American politics: ‘We’re electing idiots’
  14. McCarthy questions whether Trump is ‘strongest’ Republican against Biden
  15. Supreme Court vacates Colorado man’s stalking conviction in ‘true threat’ ...
  16. Trump dismisses latest documents recording: ‘I’m a legitimate person’
  17. George Conway: Trump words on new tape ‘stunning’
  18. Trump rips ‘nasty’ Bret Baier after Fox News interview 
Load more

Video

See all Video