Watch live: Blinken discusses Biden administration foreign policy at Council on Foreign Relations

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday will take part in a discussion on President Biden’s foreign policy agenda at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York City.

The State Department noted that the topics that are expected to be covered include U.S. relations with China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken recently returned from a trip to Beijing, part of an attempt at rapprochement amid sour relations between the countries. The U.S. downed a spy balloon from China earlier this year, and the countries have also differed over the Russian war in Ukraine and the increased risk of conflict in Taiwan.

Blinken recently supported Biden’s characterization of China’s President Xi Jinping as a dictator, a statement that country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson called “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”

The discussion is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

