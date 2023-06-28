trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Blinken discusses Biden administration foreign policy at Council on Foreign Relations

by The Hill Staff - 06/28/23 10:03 AM ET
by The Hill Staff - 06/28/23 10:03 AM ET

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday will take part in a discussion on President Biden’s foreign policy agenda at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York City.

The State Department noted that the topics that are expected to be covered include U.S. relations with China and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken recently returned from a trip to Beijing, part of an attempt at rapprochement amid sour relations between the countries. The U.S. downed a spy balloon from China earlier this year, and the countries have also differed over the Russian war in Ukraine and the increased risk of conflict in Taiwan. 

Blinken recently supported Biden’s characterization of China’s President Xi Jinping as a dictator, a statement that country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson called “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”

The discussion is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Antony Blinken Council on Foreign Relations Foreign policy International relations Joe Biden New York New York City President Joe Biden Xi Jinping

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  3. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  4. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  5. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  6. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  7. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  8. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  9. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  10. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  11. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  12. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  13. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  14. China tells US to lift sanctions to reopen high-level military talks
  15. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  16. Davis: The facts about Hunter Biden 
  17. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  18. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video