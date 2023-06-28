Poll finds sharp uptick in support for arming Ukraine

A majority of Americans support giving weapons to Ukraine to help defend itself against Russia, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey, conducted over two days, found 65 percent of respondents want the U.S. to continue arming Ukraine, compared to 48 percent who said the same thing back in May, indicating a sharp rise in support.

Broken down by party, 81 percent of Democrats support arming Ukraine, compared with 56 percent of Republicans and 57 percent of independents.

The survey results come just days after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, launched a rebellion against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the country’s handling of the Ukraine war.

William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who is now with the U.S. Institute of Peace, told Reuters this survey provides support for President Biden’s policies on the Ukraine War.

“This definitely reinforces Biden’s decision to be all-in on this,” Taylor said.

The U.S. announced a new $500 million weapons package for Ukraine on Tuesday, including dozens of armored vehicles.

In addition, the poll also found that 76 percent of those surveyed believe arming Ukraine sends a message to China and other U.S. rivals that America will do whatever is necessary to protect its and its allies’ interests.

The survey also found 67 percent and 73 percent of Americans would support a presidential candidate who wants to continue supporting Ukraine with weapons and equipment and one who backs the NATO alliance respectively.

Ipsos conducted the poll between June 26-27, and it included a sample of 1,004 adults 18 and older from the United States. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points for Democrats, plus or minus 6.1 points for Republicans and plus or minus 10.3 points for independents.