trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Harris set to deliver remarks at the Global Black Economic Forum

by The Hill staff - 06/29/23 2:45 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 06/29/23 2:45 PM ET

Vice President Harris will travel to New Orleans, La., Thursday to participate in a moderated conversation on the impact of initiatives from the Biden-Harris administration that are dedicated to advancing economic opportunity.

Harris will deliver her remarks at the Global Black Economic Forum at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden-Harris administration economy ESSENCE Festival Global Black Economic Forum Kamala Harris Lousiana New Orleans

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden on affirmative action decision: ‘This is not a normal court’
  2. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  3. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  4. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  5. Dylan Mulvaney: Bud Light not standing by me worse ‘than not hiring a trans ...
  6. Supreme Court upends affirmative action in college admissions
  7. Sotomayor’s biting dissent: Ruling rolls back ‘decades of precedent and ...
  8. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  9. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  10. Thomas in rare occurrence reads affirmative action opinion from bench
  11. Oversight Dems argue GOP overlooked information undercutting Biden allegation
  12. Justice Jackson rips Supreme Court’s ‘ostrich-like’ logic on affirmative ...
  13. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  14. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  15. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  16. Tim Scott calls on universities to end legacy admissions 
  17. Steve Bannon roasts Comer over Fox interview: ‘You’re not serious’
  18. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
Load more

Video

See all Video