Watch live: Harris set to deliver remarks at the Global Black Economic Forum
Vice President Harris will travel to New Orleans, La., Thursday to participate in a moderated conversation on the impact of initiatives from the Biden-Harris administration that are dedicated to advancing economic opportunity.
Harris will deliver her remarks at the Global Black Economic Forum at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m. EDT.
