READ: Sotomayor dissent in Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

by TheHill.com - 06/29/23 10:55 AM ET

by TheHill.com - 06/29/23 10:55 AM ET

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor hit back hard against the majority’s decision Thursday to restrict the use of race in college admissions in a biting dissent, suggesting that it “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.” Read her dissent here: Sotomayor-dissentDownload

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.