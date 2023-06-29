trending:

News

READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling

by TheHill.com - 06/29/23 11:03 AM ET
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson lashed out at the Supreme Court’s majority opinion on affirmative action in college admissions, with a dissent asserting that it will not bring a quicker end to racism.

“The best that can be said of the majority’s perspective is that it proceeds (ostrich-like) from the hope that preventing consideration of race will end racism. But if that is its motivation, the majority proceeds in vain,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson recused herself from one of the two cases heard by the court, involving Harvard, because of her role with the institution’s governing board as a lower court judge. Her opinion was confined to the University of North Carolina case.

Read her full dissenting opinion here.

