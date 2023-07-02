trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Thousands of Los Angeles-area hotel workers strike

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/02/23 8:37 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/02/23 8:37 PM ET

Thousands of hotel employees in the Los Angeles, Calif.-area walked off from their positions on Sunday to strike in an effort to demand higher wages and better benefits packages. 

In a news release, Unite Here Local 11, the union representing the hotel workers, said that a majority of members, (96 percent), voted in favor earlier this month to authorize the strike. The union said they plan to create a hospitality workforce housing fund in addition to demanding for better wages, health care benefits, pension and safer workloads.

“Our members were devastated first by the pandemic, and now by the greed of their bosses,” Unite Here Local 11 president Kurt Peterson said in a statement. “The industry got bailouts while we got cuts. Now, the hotel negotiators decided to take a four-day holiday instead of negotiating. Shameful.”

The union has been negotiating with the local area hotels for a new contract since April, asking for their hourly wages to be increased by $5, also followed by $3 bumps in each of the proposed three-year contract, according to the New York Times. 

In contrast, representatives for the hotels said that the union representing the hotel workers have not been bargaining in good faith, with Keith Grossman, a spokesperson for the bargaining group consisting of more than 40 Los Angeles and Orange County hotels, telling the Times that “the hotels want to continue to provide strong wages, affordable quality family health care and a pension.” 

Grossman also said that the hotels offered to increase the pay for housekeepers who work in  Beverly Hills and downtown Los Angeles area hotels from $25 an hour to $31 an hour by January 2027, the Times reported. 

This comes as the Westin Bonaventure, the biggest hotel in the Los Angeles area, announced it has come to an agreement with its workforce a day before their contracts expired.

Hotel workers join a list of other workers in different industries who have either threatened to strike or walked off their job in the past months, as they push for better pay and working conditions. 

“For 14 years I saw how my mother worked as a housekeeper and fought hard to raise me,” Jennifer Flores, a front desk supervisor at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, said in a statement. “I am striking because it is my turn to fight for a better future for me and my son.”

Tags California hotels Labor unions Los Angeles Union Unite Here Local 11

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP’s ‘dereliction of duty’ impeachment argument gets skeptical reviews 
  2. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  3. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  4. Christie: Trump will attend debates because ‘his ego won’t permit him not ...
  5. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  6. Mexican government issues strong rebuke of DeSantis’s new immigration law
  7. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  8. Supreme Court set to take center stage in battle for Senate
  9. Constitutional cruelty: Democrats now oppose a democratic process on student ...
  10. What if a Biden goes to prison instead of Trump?
  11. Which GOP presidential candidates will qualify for the debate stage?
  12. Ocasio-Cortez calls Thomas comments on Jackson in affirmative action opinion ...
  13. Biden’s age is stumbling block to reelection 
  14. Charles Barkley rewriting his will to make Auburn ‘more diverse’ in wake of ...
  15. Three DC businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail
  16. Christie defends Supreme Court LGBTQ ruling
  17. Democrat-run Minnesota isn’t a blueprint for 2024 — it’s a cautionary tale
  18. More than 2,000 flights delayed as holiday weekend kicks off
Load more