News

Three DC businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/02/23 10:51 PM ET
Washington, D.C. authorities said that three local businesses on Sunday were hit with explosive devices and a Molotov cocktail. 

In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that the suspected attacks happened within a fifteen-minute span. 

At approximately 4:30 a.m., the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside the ATM of a Truist Bank located in the Northeast section of the city, adding that the explosive device caused damage at the location. 

Six minutes later, authorities said the suspect detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the doors at the Nike Store located in the Northeast section of the city, also causing damage to the location. 

Approximately nine minutes later, the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail-style object at the Safeway store located in the Northeast section of the city, which caused damage to the location. 

In all three of the attacks, the suspect fled the scenes in a vehicle. The vehicle was described as an Acura TL gold/champagne color model with a Maryland plate tag. 

“In each of these offenses, it appears the suspect targeted commercial establishments and it does not appear the suspect was targeting any members of the public. The establishments were closed at the time of the offenses,” MPD said in its news release, adding that no injuries were reported in those incidents. 

This comes as the MPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division are offering up to $20,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of the incidents.

