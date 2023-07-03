trending:

Shooters remain at large in Baltimore block party shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 07/03/23 7:48 AM ET
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The attackers involved in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party that left two dead and another 28 injured early Sunday morning are still at large, police said.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of Baltimore, officials said. Baltimore Police Department acting Commissioner Richard Worley said at a at a press conference Sunday morning that detectives were “working an extensive crime scene.”

In a press statement released Sunday evening, police identified 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzales and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi as the fatal victims of the shooting. Worley said at a second press conference later that day that the injured victims are between the ages of 13 and 32.

Nine victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals, and 20 victims walked into local hospitals. Fifteen of those injured were under the age of 18, according to police.

As of Sunday afternoon, nine victims remained hospitalized, and a few are in critical condition, police said.

Officials said at the press conference Sunday evening that the shooters were still at large and asked the public to send in any information they may have. Worley said they know that more than one person was shooting but did not release any other details about the suspects.

“Violence has taken two lives and altered many many more, and as I said earlier, we will find those who are responsible and we will not stop until we do so,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the press conference.

