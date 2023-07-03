trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Zelensky to US on Independence Day: Ukraine ‘grateful’ for support

by Julia Mueller - 07/03/23 11:15 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 07/03/23 11:15 AM ET
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a media conference during the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the U.S. Independence Day in an op-ed published Sunday lauding “American exceptionalism” and Western ideals of freedom and expressing thanks for the U.S. support and “example of liberty.”

“Ukraine is grateful to the U.S. for providing both support for and an example of liberty,” reads the sub-headline of Zelensky’s Wall Street Journal op-ed, published ahead of the holiday.

The Kyiv leader harkened back to the U.S. founding as “the greatest attempt in history to rid mankind of tyranny.” He compared July 4, 1776 — the day America’s founders adopted the Declaration of Independence — to Feb. 24, 2022 — the day Russia invaded Ukraine. 

“The American people stood with us and, I am sure, will stand with us to the end. Today, as Americans celebrate their freedom and independence, we celebrate with you and envision the day when every inch of Ukraine is free of the cruel tyranny that seeks to extinguish us,” Zelensky said. 

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its 18th month as Kyiv mounts the early stages of a long-awaited counteroffensive. 

Zelensy in his op-ed made reference to comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago in which the Moscow leader took issue with the characterization of the U.S. as exceptional. 

“When any tyrant hates America and denies its exceptional role in the struggle for freedom, he recognizes his own inevitable defeat. To Russian tyranny I say the world needs more, not less, American exceptionalism,” Zelensky wrote.

The Ukrainian president concluded with a warning that Russia could invade deeper into Europe — and that other countries like Iran could “take up arms against free people elsewhere — if Russia were to succeed in Ukraine.

“All such scenarios can be stopped only by the steadfast defense of freedom, those who aspire to freedom, and the alliances created to protect freedom,” he wrote. 

“We Ukrainians and you Americans will never give up on freedom,” he said.

Tags july 4 russia ukraine US Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelensky

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  4. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  5. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  6. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  7. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  8. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  9. Housing affordability hits another low: report
  10. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  11. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  12. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  13. GOP’s ‘dereliction of duty’ impeachment argument gets skeptical reviews 
  14. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swathe of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb ...
  15. Americans should ‘reconsider travel’ to mainland China: US travel advisory 
  16. Three DC businesses hit with explosive devices, Molotov cocktail
  17. Levine on anti-LGBTQ legislation: ‘These laws and actions will not stand’
  18. Supreme Court set to take center stage in battle for Senate
Load more