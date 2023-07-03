Zelensky to US on Independence Day: Ukraine ‘grateful’ for support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the U.S. Independence Day in an op-ed published Sunday lauding “American exceptionalism” and Western ideals of freedom and expressing thanks for the U.S. support and “example of liberty.”

“Ukraine is grateful to the U.S. for providing both support for and an example of liberty,” reads the sub-headline of Zelensky’s Wall Street Journal op-ed, published ahead of the holiday.

The Kyiv leader harkened back to the U.S. founding as “the greatest attempt in history to rid mankind of tyranny.” He compared July 4, 1776 — the day America’s founders adopted the Declaration of Independence — to Feb. 24, 2022 — the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

“The American people stood with us and, I am sure, will stand with us to the end. Today, as Americans celebrate their freedom and independence, we celebrate with you and envision the day when every inch of Ukraine is free of the cruel tyranny that seeks to extinguish us,” Zelensky said.

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its 18th month as Kyiv mounts the early stages of a long-awaited counteroffensive.

Zelensy in his op-ed made reference to comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago in which the Moscow leader took issue with the characterization of the U.S. as exceptional.

“When any tyrant hates America and denies its exceptional role in the struggle for freedom, he recognizes his own inevitable defeat. To Russian tyranny I say the world needs more, not less, American exceptionalism,” Zelensky wrote.

The Ukrainian president concluded with a warning that Russia could invade deeper into Europe — and that other countries like Iran could “take up arms against free people elsewhere — if Russia were to succeed in Ukraine.

“All such scenarios can be stopped only by the steadfast defense of freedom, those who aspire to freedom, and the alliances created to protect freedom,” he wrote.

“We Ukrainians and you Americans will never give up on freedom,” he said.