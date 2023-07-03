Levine on anti-LGBTQ legislation: ‘These laws and actions will not stand’

Rachel Levine remained optimistic about the LGBTQ+ community’s future in the U.S. at an event about health inequity.

During Thursday’s event, hosted by The Washington Post, associate editor Jonathan Capehart and the nation’s assistant secretary for health discussed the recent slew of bills in state legislatures that target the LGBTQ+ community.

These bills aimed to ban gender-affirming care, restrict drag performances and encourage the misgendering of children, among other measures.

As the highest ranking government official who is openly transgender, Levine said anti-LGBTQ+ bills create obstacles to achieving health equity.

“These politically and ideologically motivated laws and actions are harming youth, particularly transgender youth, their families, and even their providers who are under siege in many parts of the country,” Levine said to Capehart.

But she asserted her belief that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation will not be the final word on the current discourse.

“I think that these laws and actions will not stand,” Levine said.

In May, The Human Rights Campaign reported that more than 520 such bills have been introduced across the nation, and 70 of them were signed into law.

“It’s not where the government belongs,” Levine added.

Notably, Levine did not seem to be discouraged by this rising political movement. Reflecting on Pride month, she saw this year’s celebration as a step in the direction of transforming the narrative around LGBTQ+ people.

“I think things are changing,” Levine said, referring to the public discourse around the topic. “I think that since Transgender Day of Visibility and, now, the momentum we’ve developed at Pride, I think that the conversation is changing.”

As June came to an end, she said she believed the country will continue to have these discussions and, by doing so, move past this tumultuous time for the community.

“We should have pride all summer,” Levine said, encouraging the public to keep the LGBTQ+ conversation going.

Levine cited her experience meeting individuals affected by the anti-gay and trans laws as a reason for her positive outlook.

“At the same time, I see these young people and their families. And I meet their doctors who are having such struggles,” Levine said when Capehart asked about her optimism. “But I sense a positive change that I think is going to continue, despite the challenges that we face.”

She also praised the Biden administration’s leadership for showing support of the LGBTQ+ community, and the initiatives in states and municipalities for “changing hearts and minds.”