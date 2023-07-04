trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

MLB game kicks off three-year celebration of America’s 250th

by Julia Shapero - 07/04/23 6:57 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/04/23 6:57 PM ET
Chicago Cubs’ Yan Gomes hits an RBI double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A Major League Baseball (MLB) game Tuesday kicked off a three-year celebration leading up to the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.

The Fourth of July game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers launched the “America’s Invitation” campaign from the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, a nonpartisan commission established by Congress to plan the country’s 250th anniversary.

“America’s 250th anniversary belongs to all of us, and we want everyone to have the opportunity to be a part of it,” commission Chair Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, said in a press release for Tuesday’s kickoff event. 

“That’s why we’re launching the countdown to 2026 with America’s Invitation: an invitation for all Americans to share their own unique American stories and their hopes for our future,” she added.

The commission will host commemorative events in every state and territory over the next three years, leading up to July 4, 2026, according to the press release.

“There’s no better backdrop than right here in Milwaukee, at American Family Field, with the Brewers-Cubs and America’s pastime serving to kick-start this inspiring initiative,” Rick Schlesinger, the president of business operations at the Brewers, said in the release. 

Tuesday’s game between the rival teams is the second in a four-game series. The Brewers beat the Cubs 8-6 in the first game of the series Monday.

Tags Chicago Cubs Fourth of July Milwaukee Brewers MLB Rosie Rios Semiquincentennial Commission

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  5. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  6. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  7. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  8. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  9. US climate data pinpoints Monday as hottest recorded day on Earth
  10. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  11. Republicans divided over 15-week abortion ban ahead of 2024
  12. Post-pandemic surge in evictions spotlights unequal housing crisis
  13. Yevgeny Prigozhin releases new audio message
  14. DeSantis faces GOP pushback for Trump-LGBTQ video
  15. Federal judge limits Biden administration contact with social media platforms
  16. Powder that prompted brief evacuation at White House found to be cocaine
  17. Ken Paxton won't testify at his impeachment trial
  18. Federal court blocks Florida election law
Load more