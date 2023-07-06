trending:

News

‘Disturbing’ video shows woman pushed to the ground, pepper sprayed by LA County sheriff’s deputy

by Josh DuBose and Gene Kang - 07/06/23 6:47 AM ET
(KTLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body-worn camera footage of a disturbing use of force incident that, according to a late Monday night announcement by the department, is currently under investigation.  

The confrontation happened on June 24 when deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the parking lot of a WinCo Foods store in Lancaster on reports of an “in-progress robbery.”  

“Upon arrival, deputies approached a man and a woman matching the description given by store security personnel in calls placed to 911,” a LASD news release stated. “As deputies attempted to detain the individuals described by store security personnel, the encounter escalated into a use of force incident.”

Officials also said that an eyewitness captured cellphone footage of the incident that the department news release referred to as “disturbing” video.

In footage from body cameras worn by two separate deputies, a man is seen getting handcuffed while a woman, who is standing nearby films the incident. A deputy approaches her and takes her down as the woman yells in protest, saying she did nothing.  

“Stop or you’re going to get punched in the face,” the deputy is heard telling the woman before he eventually uses pepper spray on her face and handcuffs her while she’s on the ground.

During the incident, the woman’s husband can be heard telling the deputies that she has cancer and begging them not to hurt her.

  L.A Sheriff's use of force investigation
    Body-worn camera images taken during a June 24, 2023, use of force incident in Lancaster. (LASD)
  L.A Sheriff's use of force investigation
    Body-worn camera images taken during a June 24, 2023, use of force incident in Lancaster. (LASD)
  L.A Sheriff's use of force investigation
    Body-worn camera images taken during a June 24, 2023, use of force incident in Lancaster. (LASD)
  L.A Sheriff's use of force investigation
    Body-worn camera images taken during a June 24, 2023, use of force incident in Lancaster. (LASD)
  L.A Sheriff's use of force investigation
    Body-worn camera images taken during a June 24, 2023, use of force incident in Lancaster. (LASD)

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into this incident,” the release noted. “While the Department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects Department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable.” 

Officials also said that the two involved deputies have been “re-assigned from field duty pending further administrative review.”  

Authorities also say the couple have been cited, but did not tell the media specifics about the citations.

A protest of the incident, planned by some community members, is scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. outside the grocery store. A 3 p.m. press conference is scheduled for the same location.

