Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House

Former President Trump on Wednesday lashed out at President Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith and the media after a suspicious white powder found at the White House over the weekend came back positive for cocaine.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish,” Trump claimed.

A suspicious white powder found in an area of the White House during a routine sweep on Sunday prompted a brief “precautionary closure” and evacuation of the building, the Secret Service said. The powder was determined to be nonhazardous and sent for further testing, which confirmed the material was cocaine.

The Secret Service said Wednesday that it’s still investigating the “cause and manner of how it entered the White House.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday did not speculate on who may have left the drug, but she noted it was found in a “heavily traveled” area accessible to visitors.

Biden was not in the White House at the time of the incident.

Trump in his Wednesday post also asked whether Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland last fall to oversee the DOJ’s investigations into the former president, has “been seen in the area of the cocaine” and said the special counsel “looks like a crackhead to me.”

Smith led the probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents that has resulted in a 37-count indictment on federal criminal charges — and is leading an investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and efforts to interfere in the transfer of power after the 2020 election.

Biden is running for reelection to the White House in 2024, and Trump is running for another four years after losing his reelection bid to Biden in 2020. The pair are both polling at the head of their respective parties’ primary fields.