Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) on Wednesday revealed that he has been interviewed by the FBI in connection with the 2020 election probe.

“I am hesitant to talk about any subpoenas et cetera. But I have been interviewed by the FBI,” he told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins after she asked whether he had been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts to overturn the election results.

Bowers testified before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot last year, where he refuted former President Trump’s description of a phone call between the two of them during the 2020 election and said he was pressured by the former president and his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to overturn President Biden’s victory in Arizona.

Ahead of Bowers’s public testimony, Trump said that Bowers “told me that the election was rigged and that I won Arizona.” Bowers said Wednesday that the interview was held a couple of months ago and it lasted for four hours with the FBI. When asked what new information he told the FBI, Bowers said there was “nothing new” that was not in the testimony.

“They seem to have a good grasp on all of the testimony that I’ve given and all of the interviews that I had given to the Arizona Republic and The Washington Post,” he said.

“They were very aware of the January 6th committee testimony that I gave,” he added. “There may have been something that I said that was of interest. But I don’t remember anything standing out that had not been mentioned before.”

Bowers faced backlash after giving his public testimony, including being censured by the Arizona GOP and being called a traitor by members of his party. He lost his reelection bid to a Trump-backed challenger last August, just a couple of months after he gave his testimony.