trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/06/23 7:45 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/06/23 7:45 AM ET
Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings
Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press
Rusty Bowers, Arizona state House Speaker, testifies as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings.

Former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) on Wednesday revealed that he has been interviewed by the FBI in connection with the 2020 election probe.

“I am hesitant to talk about any subpoenas et cetera. But I have been interviewed by the FBI,” he told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins after she asked whether he had been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts to overturn the election results.

Bowers testified before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot last year, where he refuted former President Trump’s description of a phone call between the two of them during the 2020 election and said he was pressured by the former president and his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to overturn President Biden’s victory in Arizona.

Ahead of Bowers’s public testimony, Trump said that Bowers “told me that the election was rigged and that I won Arizona.” Bowers said Wednesday that the interview was held a couple of months ago and it lasted for four hours with the FBI. When asked what new information he told the FBI, Bowers said there was “nothing new” that was not in the testimony.

“They seem to have a good grasp on all of the testimony that I’ve given and all of the interviews that I had given to the Arizona Republic and The Washington Post,” he said.

“They were very aware of the January 6th committee testimony that I gave,” he added. “There may have been something that I said that was of interest. But I don’t remember anything standing out that had not been mentioned before.”

Bowers faced backlash after giving his public testimony, including being censured by the Arizona GOP and being called a traitor by members of his party. He lost his reelection bid to a Trump-backed challenger last August, just a couple of months after he gave his testimony.

Tags 2020 election Arizona FBI Rusty Bowers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  2. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  3. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  6. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  7. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  8. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  9. Democratic Wisconsin governor guts Republican tax cut before signing state ...
  10. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  11. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  12. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media 'stupid,' 'potentially ...
  13. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  14. DeSantis, Trump mock Biden administration after cocaine found at White House
  15. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  16. DeSantis doubles down amid criticism over Trump-LGBTQ video
  17. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  18. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
Load more