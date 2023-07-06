trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on the economy from South Carolina

by The Hill staff - 07/06/23 12:15 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 07/06/23 12:15 PM ET

President Biden heads to West Columbia, S.C., on Thursday to tout “Bidenomics” — a new slogan the administration is using to describe the president’s economic achievements. 

Biden is slated to announce that private companies have invested more than $500 billion in manufacturing and clean energy during his administration. 

During his visit, the president will highlight a new manufacturing partnership between solar and battery firm Enphase Energy and manufacturing firm Flex. The White House said the partnership is expected to create 600 new jobs in South Carolina and 1,800 nationwide.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Watch the video above.

Tags Bidenomics economy Enphase Energy Flex Joe Biden President Biden South Carolina United States West Columbia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  6. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  7. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  10. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  11. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  12. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  13. Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
  14. Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case
  15. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  16. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  17. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  18. Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 
Load more