trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case

by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/06/23 11:27 AM ET
by Rebecca Beitsch - 07/06/23 11:27 AM ET

Walt Nauta, former President Trump’s co-conspirator in the Mar-a-Lago case, pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Thursday to obstruction of justice and other charges connected to withholding classified records from authorities.

Nauta, a former White House military valet, faces charges on six counts in the case after he was spotted on security cameras moving boxes in and out of the storage room at Trump’s Florida home.

Court filings describe Nauta moving boxes in advance of a visit by former Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who was set to retrieve documents in order to comply with a subpoena from the Justice Department seeking the return of all records with classified markings.

Nauta is accused of coordinating with Trump to conceal the documents from Corcoran and investigators.  

Nauta appeared in court June 13 alongside Trump, but he was not arraigned as he had yet to secure counsel in Florida. A second late June arraignment for Nauta was rescheduled due to flight delays as well as a failure to secure additional representation.

Nauta hired Florida-based attorney Sasha Dadan just hours before his Thursday arraignment, turning to a lawyer who primarily practices in the Fort Pierce area.

Nauta, who remains a valet to Trump, has been ordered not to discuss the case with the former president except through their attorneys.

If convicted, Nauta could face up to 20 years in prison on some of the most serious charges leveled against him.

Nauta, a 40-year-old Navy veteran, has remained loyal to Trump, following him from the White House back into private life. After Trump’s arraignment he was spotted alongside Trump as he briefly visited Cuban restaurant Versailles. 

The delays in securing Nauta’s arraignment also led to brief deadline extensions in other matters before the court.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who previously oversaw Trump’s challenge to the search of his home, has set a date for an August hearing, though special counsel Jack Smith has requested a December trial.

Both parties are expected to file briefs in the coming days proposing a schedule for the case.

This story was updated at 11:48 a.m.

Tags Donald Trump FBI Justice Department Mar-a-Lago Walt Nauta

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  3. Pence defends actions to pro-Trump voter who confronts him over Jan. 6
  4. DOJ, Hunter Biden team fight back on GOP probes 
  5. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  6. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  7. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  8. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  9. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
  10. The Russians are coming! Why Putin might be massing 180,000 troops near the ...
  11. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  12. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  13. Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert raises $2.6M in second quarter
  14. Court ruling prompts fears of ‘Wild West of disinformation’
  15. Iran says it had court order to seize Chevron tanker
  16. Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case
  17. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  18. Ex-Arizona House Speaker says he’s spoken to FBI in 2020 election probe 
Load more