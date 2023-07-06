Trump valet Nauta pleads not guilty in Mar-a-Lago case

Walt Nauta, former President Trump’s co-conspirator in the Mar-a-Lago case, pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Thursday to obstruction of justice and other charges connected to withholding classified records from authorities.

Nauta, a former White House military valet, faces charges on six counts in the case after he was spotted on security cameras moving boxes in and out of the storage room at Trump’s Florida home.

Court filings describe Nauta moving boxes in advance of a visit by former Trump attorney Evan Corcoran, who was set to retrieve documents in order to comply with a subpoena from the Justice Department seeking the return of all records with classified markings.

Nauta is accused of coordinating with Trump to conceal the documents from Corcoran and investigators.

Nauta appeared in court June 13 alongside Trump, but he was not arraigned as he had yet to secure counsel in Florida. A second late June arraignment for Nauta was rescheduled due to flight delays as well as a failure to secure additional representation.

Nauta hired Florida-based attorney Sasha Dadan just hours before his Thursday arraignment, turning to a lawyer who primarily practices in the Fort Pierce area.

Nauta, who remains a valet to Trump, has been ordered not to discuss the case with the former president except through their attorneys.

If convicted, Nauta could face up to 20 years in prison on some of the most serious charges leveled against him.

Nauta, a 40-year-old Navy veteran, has remained loyal to Trump, following him from the White House back into private life. After Trump’s arraignment he was spotted alongside Trump as he briefly visited Cuban restaurant Versailles.

The delays in securing Nauta’s arraignment also led to brief deadline extensions in other matters before the court.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who previously oversaw Trump’s challenge to the search of his home, has set a date for an August hearing, though special counsel Jack Smith has requested a December trial.

Both parties are expected to file briefs in the coming days proposing a schedule for the case.

This story was updated at 11:48 a.m.