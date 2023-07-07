trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Thousands of children’s bicycles recalled because handlebars can detach

by Lara Bonatesta and Jocelina Joiner - 07/07/23 6:51 AM ET
by Lara Bonatesta and Jocelina Joiner - 07/07/23 6:51 AM ET

(WHTM) – Thousands of children’s bicycles are being recalled after 77 reports of the handlebar detaching or loosening.

On Thursday, woom Bikes USA recalled about 84,000 units of its Original Kids’ Bicycles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The handlebar problem has caused riders to lose control, resulting in 19 reported injuries including bruising, cuts or abrasions, according to the CPSC.

The bicycles were sold on woom.com, Amazon.com and in local stores across the country for $200 to $530.

The recalled models include woom ORIGINAL 2018–2021 model bikes in all sizes and versions, including balance bikes (woom 1 and woom 1 Plus) and pedal bikes (woom 2 through 6).

The bicycles had been recommended for children 18 months to 14 years, and were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow. The word “woom” displayed on the downtube.

The company says consumers should stop using the affected bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit.

Tags bicycles Recall

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  2. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  3. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  4. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  5. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  6. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  7. Christie says Trump kept classified docs because ‘he wants to pretend he’s ...
  8. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  9. Biden feels heat over student loan backup plan
  10. Australian minister calls Trump Jr. a ‘big baby’ after tour postponement
  11. Honda recalling 124K cars over possible brake failure
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Greene out as Freedom Caucus regroups
  13. Senate Judiciary chairman blasts John Roberts for inaction on Supreme Court ...
  14. The failed coup in Russia has turned Putin into a lame duck
  15. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  16. Team behind ‘Peaky Blinders’ says DeSantis campaign was not given ...
  17. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  18. Student debt: White House faces backlash for restarting interest on loans
Load more