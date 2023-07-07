Rudy Giuliani says he should be hired to find culprit in White House cocaine case

Rudy Giuliani, a former senior member of former President Trump’s legal team, suggested he be hired to find who left the cocaine that was discovered in the White House earlier this week.

“Why don’t they appoint me and give me a couple of … lie detector analysts and a couple of forensic experts, and I’ll catch them,” Giuliani said Thursday on Newsmax.

He also accused White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre of “lying” because she has said the cocaine was found in a highly traveled part of the White House.

“First of all, we’ll first figure out everybody that went through that area. It is not heavily trafficked. That’s absurd. That lying press secretary made it sound like it’s Grand Central Station,” he said.

The cocaine was found inside a work area of the West Wing, which led to a precautionary closure of the White House complex.

The Secret Service confirmed Wednesday that the substance was cocaine, and the agency is investigating the matter.

Giuliani called it “absurd” that investigators have reportedly said they may never know who the culprit is.

“What kind of security do we have in the White House?” Giuliani said.

The discovery of cocaine is causing a political headache for President Biden, leaving him exposed to criticisms from his Republican opponents while raising concerns about security at the complex.

Conservative media and Trump have sought to associate the cocaine with the president’s son, Hunter Biden, claims former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany threw cold water on this week.

The president and his son were away from the White House over the weekend when the drug was discovered. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has demanded answers from Secret Service about access to the White House complex.