Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 

A solar storm is expected to make the Northern Lights visible in 17 U.S. states on Thursday, forecasters say.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks is predicting the aurora borealis lights will be visible in states farther south than usual.

The colorful phenomenon is typically seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia in the north, but the forecasters say the lights could be glimpsed on Thursday in states as far south as Indiana and Maryland.

The “highly active auroral displays” will be visible in Alaska, Washington, Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Vermont, North Dakota, South Dakota, New York, New Hampshire and Maine.

They’ll be visible “low on the horizon” in Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Indiana and Maryland, according to the forecasters.

The aurora borealis lights, which occur when a magnetic solar wind hits the planet’s magnetic field, will be visible in the more southern states as an 11-year solar cycle nears an expected peak in 2024.

The Associated Press contributed.